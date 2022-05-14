ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Draft: 'The Ringer' Mock Brings Baylor Standout to Knicks

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWUdu_0feN0MPS00

The latest mock draft from Kevin O'Connor has the Knicks welcoming in the Big 12's reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

The Big 12's top sixth man is projected to go 11th in the latest NBA mock draft from The Ringer.

With the 11th pick in the fictional draft, the New York Knicks (current holders of the 11th pick based on lottery odds) are slated to take one-and-done star Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. Sochan, who turns 19 on Friday, is the current holder of the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year title, earning the title with averages of 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXC68_0feN0MPS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbQp9_0feN0MPS00

In justifying the selection, O'Connell wanted to gauge the feelings of Knicks fans, noting that head coach Tom Thibodeau has taken a liking to hard-working rookies. Sochan, raised in Milton Keynes, England, previously garnered attention at Germany's professional Orange Academy, averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25 games during the 2020-21 season.

"Sochan is the type of player that Thibs would build if he were playing NBA 2K," O'Connell said, noting the freshman's ability to "grind on defense" and claiming "Sochan does that more than maybe anybody in the entire draft".

With Julius Randle's New York future in question, the Knicks could turn to Sochan's services as a combo forward to propel them into the future. His perimeter defense earned rave reviews during his 30-game tenure in Waco and helped him earn not only the conference's top reserve award but also placement on the All-Freshman team. Some may question his ability to contribute on the offensive end, but that didn't stop players like Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner, prime defenders with work to do on offense, from becoming top ten picks in last year's selections.

The Knicks will find out their official draft position on Tuesday night in the NBA's annual draft lottery.

NBA MVP Voting: Jokic Wins, Doncic Finishes 5th (; 1:04)

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Shocked On Sunday Night: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley lives outside of Phoenix. He was hoping he would get to return home for the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. That won't be happening, though. Dallas blew out Phoenix, 123-90, in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Mvp#Nba 2k#The Big 12#The New York Knicks#Baylor#Orange Academy
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Damian Lillard Claps Back At Patrick Beverley Over CP3 Criticism

Patrick Beverley is getting blasted by current and former NBA hoopers after criticizing Chris Paul on TV this morning ... with Damian Lillard and Matt Barnes going in on the NBA vet. Pat Bev ripped Paul -- aka the "Point God" -- on 'First Take' on Monday for his abysmal...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
92
Followers
42
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy