'Clear we Would Suffer' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Played 'in Pain' in FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his Chelsea players were playing 'in pain' against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The Blues lost 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, with the match being their 61st in all competitions for the season.

It was also the second final Chelsea lost against Liverpool this season, with Tuchel's side now winless in three consecutive finals in the competition.

IMAGO / Focus Images

After the match Tuchel spoke to the media and revealed, via football.london , that his players were 'in pain' against the Reds, particularly after they played another two hours of football.

"It was clear we would suffer against this team and we managed to stay in the match because of an excellent goalkeeping performance, then we digged in and got better and better and created chances ourselves.

"Everyone is in pain, there is no way you play this game without pain."

He also added his thoughts on how close the gap is between Chelsea and Liverpool, as he said: "We proved four times this season that we can produce peak performances to compete with them at this kind of level.

IMAGO / PA Images

"All the results were deserved and could've gone our way or their way.

"The difference for me throughout the season is they can do it Wednesday-Saturday, Wednesday-Saturday. They arrived with a big squad, everybody but Fabinho, in a good rhythm.

"We had many players out and N'Golo with one training session and Mateo playing with an ankle that I didn't know it was possible to fit into a shoe. This is where the gap comes from."

