ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen to be guest on ESPN alternate broadcast of PGA Championship

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwejP_0feMt1X900

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will appear on an alternate broadcast of ESPN’s PGA Championship which takes place next week.

The show will be similar to the way the former world-wide leader has an alternate telecast for Monday Night Football featuring Eli and Peyton Manning. According to the Buffalo News, NFL play-by-play man Joe Buck and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins will host the alternate telecasts.

Others that will feature on the telecast include NBA analyst Charles Barkley, ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke, and… the Mannings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Doris Burke
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Buffalo News#Nba
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Drew Brees' Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral

Drew Brees is either seriously considering an NFL comeback or having fun teasing New Orleans Saints fans. Either way, we're enjoying it. Sunday night, Brees responded to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former quarterback was not returning to work at NBC. "Despite speculation from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Suns lost because they're still relying on a 37-year-old point guard to be their best player

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Chris Paul is also 37 years old and just 6-feet tall in a league where the average age is about 26 and the average height is 6-6. His ability to consistently carry teams deep in to the playoffs has been incredible, but it never should have been expected. And because his younger Phoenix Suns teammates never grabbed the reins of the team after last year’s surprise finals run is why their season came to a crashing end on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz as the No. 13 Power 5 coach nationally

In a recent ranking of the 65 Power Five head football coaches in the country, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz at No. 13. Coming in just outside the top 10 says a lot for what Ferentz has been able to build in Iowa City. Known for the consistency and a program that churns out NFL talent year after year, it is no surprise to see Ferentz this high on the list. His tenure at Iowa has been successful by nearly every account and has even picked up steam the last few years. Ferentz climbs four spots...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy