ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Jordan Henderson Lift FA Cup & Post Match Celebrations As Liverpool Beat Chelsea At Wembley

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USkTT_0feMsGnQ00

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and you can watch skipper Jordan Henderson lift the trophy and the post-match celebrations here.

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and you can watch skipper Jordan Henderson lift the trophy and the post-match celebrations here.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Jurgen Klopp's team had already beaten the Blues on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final in February but knew they would face another tough encounter.

A scintillating game saw both sides have chances with Liverpool coming closest with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson both hitting the post in the second half of normal time.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions and effects of a long season seemed to take their toll on the players.

Klopp's team looked like they would come out on top however when Sadio Mane had a spot-kick to win the cup in the shootout but his penalty was well saved by Edouard Mendy.

After Alisson saved from Mason Mount, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Mendy the wrong way to bring the trophy back to Anfield.

Watch the trademark 'Hendo Shuffle' and post-match celebrations here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy