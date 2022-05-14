ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid After FA Cup Injury

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jekvJ_0feMsD9F00

Mohamed Salah has given an update on his fitness ahead of the Champions League final.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup final.

This is the second Cup final that Liverpool have beaten the Blues in a penalty shootout after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jeZ0_0feMsD9F00

IMAGO / PA Images

Although supporters are celebrating, and rightfully so, there is a massive dark cloud hanging over the club after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk left the match with injuries.

Mohamed Salah addressed his own injury situation after the FA Cup win.

Mohamed Salah Fit For Champions League Final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tko0J_0feMsD9F00

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

The Egyptian winger was forced off in the first half after just 33 minutes of play.

This, of course, sent Liverpool supporters into a frenzy as the club have the Champions League final later this month.

After Liverpool's FA Cup victory Mohamed Salah commented on his injury.

When talking to pitch-side reporter Carrie Brown Salah declared himself fit.

IMAGO / PA Images

When Brown asked Salah if he would be okay for the Champions League final he responded, "Yes, I'm fine!"

You can never be too careful with your star before a massive final and it seems that Liverpool did just that.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#The Champions League#Egyptian
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Sergio Aguero's title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold

The shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored in the last minute to win Manchester City their first Premier League title is being sold. The striker's goal in the 93rd minute against QPR on 13 May 2012 secured City's first league title in 44 years. Graham Budd Auctions (GBA)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy