Death by a Thousand Cuts: Slashing of Programs Undermines City College’s Mission and Future

By Julie Zigoris
Guardsman Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-eight full-time City College faculty members have received pink slips, with a total of 219 personnel lost out of a total of 458 in the impacted departments. The near 50% reduction in selected departments comes after years of course cuts that have left some programs on life support or shut down...

