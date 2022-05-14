ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were...

