Marquinhos to Arsenal expected in ‘coming days’, Gunners reach ‘agreement’ with Hickey, Dybala ‘open’ to move – latest

ARSENAL are reportedly set to announce Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos in coming days.

The 19-year-old Sao Paulo winger (not to be confused with the PSG centre-back) is out of contract this year and the Gunners are preparing the paperwork to complete the deal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also reached an agreement with Italian outfit Bologna for full-back Aaron Hickey according to reports.

And it has been claimed that Paulo Dybala will be willing to earn his living at the Emirates should Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.

Keep up to date with all of the latest updates from the Emirates

Howe speaks on Arteta

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was full of praise for Mikel Arteta and what he's doing at Arsenal.

Howe said of Arsenal counterpart before their sides meet on Monday: "They now have, I think, one of the youngest teams in the Premier League and the future looks very bright there.

"So full credit to him and his staff and his players for what they have done.”

Arteta can't wait for Newcastle

Mikel Arteta can't wait to face Newcastle on Monday after Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Tottenham last week.

Arteta said: “We can’t wait now to play on Monday. This is how I feel.

“This game is history for us, now is Newcastle. This is gone, it went out of our hand and we have to accept it.

“Now, we go to Newcastle and be the team you saw right from the beginning in this stadium."

Wolves duel Arsenal for Marquinhos

Arsenal are tipped to beat Wolves to Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on the 19-year-old.

But respected journalist Fabrizio Romano believes the Gunners are preparing paperwork to sign Marquinhos.

Marseille eye permanent Saliba deal

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli wants to keep hold of Arsenal star William Saliba on a permanent basis.

Sampaoli said, via talkSPORT: “William’s progress is linked to his development this season and the maturity he now has and his playing time.

“He is now consistent, he’s grown up as a player.

“In relation to his situation at the club, I hope that there is a possibility for us to retain a player like him, who knows the team.

“But I don’t know if it depends on Olympique Marseille, William or Arsenal, I don’t know the possibilities in this case.”

'Gunners win race for Hickey'

Arsenal have beaten AC Milan and Napoli to Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, reports in Italy suggest.

It's claimed the Gunners have agreed terms with the twice-capped Scotland star.

The Italians reportedly rate Hickey at around £21million after he hit five Serie A goals this season.

Arsenal line up 'opening bid for Jesus'

Arsenal's pursuit of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is tipped to step up with an opening bid.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reckons City rate the Brazilian at between 50million to 80m euros - £42.5m to £68m.

It's understood the Gunners have been in touch over Jesus over the past week.

Happy birth-dale

Aaron Ramsdale's 23rd birthday today could be laced with joy or despair - depending on how Arsenal fare at Newcastle on Monday.

Few Prem stars have progressed so smoothly this season as the one-cap England keeper.

But Thursday's 3-o loss at Tottenham means the Gunners are just a point clear of their neighbours in the race for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Fiorentina boss wants Torreira permanently

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has urged his club to make Lucas Torreira's loan from Arsenal permanent.

Italiano said: “The playmaker is the fulcrum of the team, so if the midfield is running smoothly, the whole side runs smoothly.

“This is one of the main principles of football. Lucas brought balance and has been prolific in front of goal too, showing his extraordinary quality.

"There are no doubts over what he can give this squad in future.”

Arsenal will have first Dybs

Arsenal have been tipped to win the transfer race for Paulo Dybala.

But that's only if they qualify for the Champions League.

That's according to Italy legend Massimo Brambati.

He told Juventus24: "I was told by a person close to the environment that if Arsenal qualifies for the Champions League the Argentine will go there."

Arsenal legend at Wembley

There will be at-least one Arsenal legend involved in the FA Cup final.

Liverpool take on Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea at Wembley for the prize.

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright has turned up to see the action.

Juventus set Arthur asking price

Arsenal will have to fork out a huge sum for Juventus star Arthur.

The Serie A giants are seeking no less than £33.9m for the midfielder, according to TuttoJuve.

However, the Gunners may be able to lure him to England as Juve are willing to let Arthur leave this summer, the report also states.

Arsenal receive Marquinhos transfer boost

Arsenal reportedly look set to land young Brazilian star Marquinhos for a cut price of £3million following a legal issue.

The 19-year-old forward, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, was thought to be tied down to a five-year deal at his current club - a contract he signed in 2019.

However, FIFA have now ruled that the contract is only valid for three years - the maximum length for a player signing their first professional deal.

As a result, this means Marquinhos, who has scored three goals in 15 games this season, will become a free agent in the summer.

According to Globo Esporte, Sao Paulo have attempted to negotiate a new deal but the teenager is not thought to be interested.

The report states he is keen for a move to Europe and Arsenal appear to be the frontrunners.

Making the right impression

Former Arsenal star Emiliano Martinez has impressed his new Aston Villa team-mates.

Most notably, Martinez's Villa compatriot John McGinn led the praise for the goalkeeper.

McGinn raved over Martinez: “Oh, he’s brilliant, he’s been an amazing signing, I think there was a lot of criticism when he left Arsenal.

"I don’t think they were too pleased which was good for us and he’s just signed a new deal so he’ll be here for a while yet."

