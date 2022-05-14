Body Of Woman Missing After Boat Capsized Was Found Near Mule Key

Jewel Hammond, a person reported missing near Mule Key, Florida, May 11, 2022. A deceased body, located approximately 200 yards away from Mule Key, was identified as Hammond May 14, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a woman who had been reported missing was found near Mule Key.

Jewel Hammond, 28, was reported missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West on Wednesday, after the dinghy she and another person were in capsized the night before.

A search was conducted and on Friday a good Samaritan spotted a body about 200 yards east of Mule Key. The body was confirmed to be that of Hammond.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.