Cincinnati, OH

Bengals will hold joint practice with Rams and Super Bowl rematch in preseason

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams won’t have to wait too long to get back together for the first time since Super Bowl LVI.

The two teams are set to close out the preseason against each other in August. Not only that, the two teams will also meet throughout the week as they will hold joint practices leading up to the preseason game.

Those practices will undoubtedly give the Bengals a chance to work out against strong competition heading into the regular season, where they’ll come fast out of the gate with an AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Probably not so much the game itself, as Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters will play very little, if at all, being that it is the last preseason game.

Nonetheless, a chance to see an old familiar foe to prep themselves to defend their AFC championship is a great opportunity. The Bengals will also host the Cardinals and visit the Giants in the preseason.

