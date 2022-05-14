Colts' Alec Pierce returns for Day 2 of rookie minicamp

Indianapolis Colts fans can take a breath. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was back on the field Saturday as the team continues its weekend of rookie minicamp.

Pierce left Friday’s practice early with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Frank Reich told reporters following the session that he wasn’t concerned. Reich speculated it was simply due to dehydration.

That seems to be case as Pierce was back on the field Saturday and wound up showing off the skills that got him drafted in the second round.

The Colts will continue their rookie minicamp this weekend and then ramp up the practices when the veterans return for OTAs later in the month.