Scranton, PA

Gerrity’s raises $57,224 for Ukraine relief

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hReX_0feMksc000
Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarkets, right, presents a check to Rev. Myron Myronyuk of Saint Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Friday at the Gerrity’s location at 320 Meadow Ave., Scranton. Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace hardware have raised $57,224.96 for Ukrainian relief over the past month. Submitted photo

Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace hardware have raised $57,224.96 for Ukrainian relief.

The money was collected over the last month. Customers donated $37,224.96 at the checkout and online at gerritys.com.

In addition, the family-owned business pledged to contribute $20,000. Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s, presented a check to Saint Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Friday at the Gerrity’s location at 320 Meadow Ave., Scranton.

Saint Vladimir’s will be using the money to aid the victims and refugees of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our customers, and we are honored to help raise this money for such a worthy cause,” Fasula said. “Gerrity’s will continue collecting money for the next several weeks and donate all funds through Saint Vladimir’s. Gerrity’s will also be sending medical supplies that have been requested for the victims.”

Gerrity’s is the largest family-owned, locally owned supermarket business in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton Counties. The company consists of ten supermarkets, three Ace Hardware stores, and a corporate office. Gerrity’s is owned by Joyce “Mom” Fasula and her son, Joe, and is part of Shursave Supermarkets. Gerrity’s was founded in 1895 as a small meat market and became a supermarket in 1980. Gerrity’s currently employs over 1,300 people.

Comments / 7

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
