Multiple people hit in mass shooting at NY grocery store, Buffalo police say

By Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Multiple people have been struck in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police .

The conditions of those shot are not known at this time.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the shooting in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m. ET: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement on social media:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

WIVB crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Corrections officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under […]
Reports: Rochester was potential target for mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Associated Press is reporting that the alleged gunman posted over 600 pages of blog posts online. News 8 obtained a full copy. In it, he mentions Rochester several times. The pages come from social media site Discord. News 8 has decided not to show any of this, as it is […]
1 injured after crash on Rt. 104 in Wayne County

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 104 in Wayne County. The crash occurred in the Town of Wolcott and involved an SUV and a small tanker truck. Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Upstate […]
