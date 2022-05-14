ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Body of missing Mankato woman believed to have been found

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Blue Earth County

The body of a missing Mankato woman last seen last month is believed to have been found.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a body had been found in a swamp near the Eagle Lake area. It is “believed” to be the body of Nyawuor James Chuol, the department stated.

Chuol, 30, was

on April 25 at a gas station in Eagle Lake, just outside of Mankato. Officials performed searches on foot and using aerial drone footage after she was reported missing.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, a canoeist reported a body in the southeast corner of the swamp.

Recent severe weather may have contributed to the discovery of the body. The finding remains under investigation as officials wait for more information from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Comments / 0

