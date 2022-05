TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team celebrated its 2021-22 season and handed out a handful of awards at its year-end team banquet. The Rockets concluded the 2021-22 season with a second-place regular-season finish in the Mid-American Conference, and a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Tennis Championships on April 24. Toledo posted an overall record of 15-9, 7-3 mark in MAC play, and had three individual champions at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) sanctioned MAC Indoors on Nov. 5-7, 2021 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

