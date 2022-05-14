Exploring Suburban Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles, IL

Adventure Exploring Local Eateries, Architecture, History and Nature in the Elgin Area. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. Last weekend we visited Elgin, Illinois and the surrounding cities for a getaway and certainly picked the most magnificent weekend while the tulips downtown were fully abloom. The brilliant red, orange, and yellow blooms dazzled us and gave us a glimpse of the spirit that is alive in the Elgin Area. Although we do not live far from Elgin, our weekend exploration welcomed us to so many incredible sites, preserves and businesses that we had yet to uncover. Our weekend of discovery was just what we needed to rejuvenate. In my next series, I will share more about the spots we enjoyed in Elgin. Enjoy a little preview of our getaway below.
