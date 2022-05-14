ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Exploring Suburban Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles, IL

classicchicagomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe western suburbs of Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles are some of my favorite Chicago suburbs to explore. The city of Geneva, IL, the county seat of Kane County, has close to 22,000 people and is 36 miles west of downtown Chicago. It has a charming downtown with many restaurants and...

classicchicagomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
101wkqx.com

The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it’s a nice steak place or you just want a good ol’ fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to’s that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Batavia, IL
City
Geneva, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Batavia, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Galena, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra UP-W train hits pedestrian near Geneva

CHCAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-W line train near Geneva, Illinois Tuesday morning. The City of Geneva confirmed the female victim was killed in the crash. Metra UP-W service has resumed. Extensive delays are expected. 
GENEVA, IL
WGN News

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Vegan#Travel Destinations
CBS Chicago

Crime and chaos downtown and beyond are keeping tourists away from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Such events as the chaos downtown that led to a deadly shooting right in the middle of Millennium Park have led people to cancel trips, meetings, and events in Chicago because they don't feel safe. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, hotel, restaurant, and city business operators have been hopeful for a great return this summer – the first summer since 2019 in which COVID-19 restrictions have not limited most options. But Molina is told crime is keeping some away - and the city can't afford that. "The Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
herscherpilot.com

Where to Stay and Play for Your Summer Golf Getaway

(StatePoint) The sun is out, the grass is green, and you know where you want to be. It's time to get away and hit the links. Illinois and the surrounding area are packed with great options to drive up your competitive spirit, or just relax in the beauty of the course and the game.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
napervilleparks.org

Naperville Park District Offers Free Summer Events for the Community

The Naperville Park District is proud to host a variety of free, outdoor entertainment and activities in our parks this summer. Bring your family and meet up with friends and neighbors to enjoy these fun events and make the most of the warm weather and long summer evenings in beautiful surroundings.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Voice

Kendall County PADS, non-profit, dissolves

Assistant director for community relations Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) of Kendall County. After several years of providing meals, shelter, and social services to the area’s unhoused community, Kendall County PADS has decided to dissolve the nonprofit homeless support organization. Citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that forced...
959theriver.com

Naperville Giving Away Free Tulips This Friday!

If you know anything about me you know I love flowers! This year we’ve added some beautiful tulips in the front of the house courtesy of my neighbor Matt. Photo above tells the reals story. Well Naperville is giving away tulips this Friday. Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
CHICAGO, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Elgin Getaway Full of Nature, Architecture, History and Small Business Discoveries

Adventure Exploring Local Eateries, Architecture, History and Nature in the Elgin Area. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. Last weekend we visited Elgin, Illinois and the surrounding cities for a getaway and certainly picked the most magnificent weekend while the tulips downtown were fully abloom. The brilliant red, orange, and yellow blooms dazzled us and gave us a glimpse of the spirit that is alive in the Elgin Area. Although we do not live far from Elgin, our weekend exploration welcomed us to so many incredible sites, preserves and businesses that we had yet to uncover. Our weekend of discovery was just what we needed to rejuvenate. In my next series, I will share more about the spots we enjoyed in Elgin. Enjoy a little preview of our getaway below.
ELGIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy