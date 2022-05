Police investigating the deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas are also looking into whether food played a role. Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said the victims – identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida – all had eaten different things and sought medical treatment while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay property in Great Exuma, according to the Nassau Guardian.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO