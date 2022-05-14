ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Abate just bopping in: Saxophonist will debut new set of songs at May 21 Chan’s gig

Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET – Renowned jazz saxophonist Greg Abate is returning home to Woonsocket for a one-night gig at Chan’s to premier songs from an upcoming album. “It’s swingy but it’s got a passionate flair to it,” Abate said. “The melody is strong.”. The album...

www.woonsocketcall.com

ABC6.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive experience opens in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new art experience is opening at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be in Providence for a limited time as part of its U.S. tour, from May 17 to July 8. The immersive experience features...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Hotline Pizza Goes From Renegade to Legit on the West Side of Providence

There is such a thing as illegal pizza, and I’m guilty as sin for indulging in it. When the pandemic set in, like many people, Eli Rumbarger was out of a job and trying to figure out a way to pay rent and make a living. The Providence pizza maker started crafting the focaccia pies he is known and loved for within the local restaurant industry out of his home kitchen on the West Side and selling them to friends and family. Word traveled fast, and soon his Instagram account @Hotline_pizza turned into a makeshift storefront, coordinating direct message orders and socially-distanced, timed takeout pickups outside his apartment at a double-decker house.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Jay Jeannotte, Narragansett

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jay Jeannotte. The Narragansett native will step into the ring Thursday night in a charity fight in Boston for Haymakers for Hope. “It’s always something that I wanted to do,” Jeannotte said. “I had some buddies that have done it in the past […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
City
Woonsocket, RI
State
Massachusetts State
ABC6.com

Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Pictures

Providence (WLNE) – Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night was a beautiful look for many. If you had clouds and fog, another total lunar eclipse will happen in November. Here are a few of the pics that were shared with ABC6. Thank you!
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Notorious Big Dan’s Tavern Is For Sale

Perhaps New Bedford's most notorious crime took place on March 6, 1983, at a bar called Big Dan's Tavern. Twenty-one-year-old Cheryl Araujo was raped on a barroom pool table that Sunday night by four men after stopping to purchase a package of cigarettes. The bar, located at 421-423 Bellville Avenue,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND POST CARD CLUB

The Rhode Island Post Card Club, organized on May 25, 1958, celebrates its 64th Birthday at its next meeting and sale on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett Street in North Providence. The hall is easily accessible from Route...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Kenny Barron
John Chan
rinewstoday.com

Lifespan to close its Centers for Weight & Wellness. Patients react.

The Center for Weight Loss and Wellness at Lifespan’s Miriam Hospital location is shutting its doors. The program, portions of which are associated with the Optifast product, is honoring contracts as they wind their way down, depending on pre-payment schedules. No new patients are being accepted. Approximately 1,000 patients are associated with the program, according to sources.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Enerjy – superb Mediterranean food

This superb little takeout restaurant is one of Warwick’s best kept secrets. Enerjy (That’s not a typo) has been serving quality Mediterranean food less than a mile from my house for the past five months before I discovered it. Set in a small shopping plaza at 400 Warwick...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering two of local history’s most inspiring mothers

In honor of last weekend’s Mother’s Day holiday, this week’s column concerns mothers who have made a significant impact on local history. If you were to pick a woman as the “matriarch” of North Kingstown, that honor would have to belong to Abigail Phenix. Abigail was born in the middle 1600’s in Springfield, MA, to the family of Thomas Sewall. She married Alexander Phenix and they moved to the Quidnessett section of North Kingstown soon after. Unfortunately for Abigail (but typical for the times), Alexander left her a widow sometime around 1687. Eventually she sold her husband’s holdings in Quidnessett and moved in with her daughter and son-in-law Beriah Brown, who was one of the “founding fathers” of the town. In 1709 she took the proceeds from the sale of her Quidnessett holdings and purchased 163 acres of land which extended from Wickford Junction all the way down Ten Rod Road to the land of Samuel Phillips and then extended south to the Annaquatucket River. Abigail lived there with her grandson until her death in 1719. She is buried in an unmarked grave in the Phenix-Brown-Hendrick burial ground, which is now located in the lower parking lot of “The Meadows” office complex. Abigail was the first major female landowner in North Kingstown, beating the more famous Updike sister by almost thirty years. This alone is enough to make her the historical matriarch of North Kingstown.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
#Jazz Music#Gigs#Saxophonist#Channel One#Wcin#Woonsocket High School
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island College commencement returned to Dunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year hiatus Rhode Island College’s commencement ceremonies returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. The ceremony was virtual in 2020, then downsized to multiple on-campus events in 2021 due to the pandemic. On Saturday, Senator Jack Reed welcomed the graduating class and Maria Ducharme, president of The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Ferry Shuffle Causes Brief Spate of Cancellations

The freight ferry Katama was called into service from Fairhaven Tuesday after the Governor went out with unspecified mechancial problems. The changeover caused two cancellations while the Katama made her way to Woods Hole, Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll told the Gazette by phone. The 2:50 p.m. trip from Woods...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

