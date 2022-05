WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Downtown’s newest pizzeria, an authentic Italian-style pizza-bakery called Cugino Forno, is set to open at 1020 Princess Street by June 1. The opening in the Soda Pop District will mark Cugino’s fifth location in North Carolina and the second one developed next to a Hi-Wire Brewing, an Asheville-based company. Cugino Forno has already invested $500,000 in outfitting a 4,000 square-foot space for the location and will create 12 part-time and full-time jobs once opened.

