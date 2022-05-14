ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The Advice You Don't Want To Hear That Will Make You a Better Photographer

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of products out there that promise to make you a better photographer quickly, whether by teaching you some well-kept secret or by offering a magic shortcut known only to seasoned pros. While those can all be quite enticing, the real...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Do You Love and Hate Lightroom as Much as Me?

I have to admit it: I’ve never been on team Lightroom. This may be a bit of a low blow, but Lightroom has always seemed like the sandbox for those who couldn’t play on the big-boy playground: Photoshop, of course. Even so, I use Lightroom every day. I...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers

The Surprising Facts About Pixels and How They Affect Your Photography

How far should you sit from your screen? How large can you print your photos? Why are stacked sensors better? There is much more to those pixels than you might think. Our eyes’ retinas comprise millions of photoreceptor cells, individual light detecting points called rods and cones. Each eye has about 576 million, with rods detecting a grayscale image and cones picking up the color. The cones stop working in low light, so you can’t see that roses are red and violets blue at night. There is also a third type of cell called the photosensitive ganglion cell, which is not involved in vision but in adjusting your iris and circadian rhythm. These parallel the light meter that adjusts the exposure in your camera.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Reminder of the Joy of Photography

No doubt, the last few years have been stressful for many of us, and it can be difficult to remember how to destress and find peace and contentment again. Photography should be an escape, however, and this great video reminds us of that. Coming to you from First Man Photography,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

6 Important Things About Landscape Photography That Are Often Overlooked

If you love landscape photography, you probably know a lot about camera equipment, settings, and the most common composition rules and techniques. But landscape photography is not always about those things. I have six important tips that are often overlooked. There are many articles about landscape photography available. Most of...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy