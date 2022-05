KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball closed the regular season home schedule on a resounding note against in-state foe Belmont on Tuesday night. The Vols combined to hit six home runs as No. 1 Tennessee took care of the Bruins, 18-0. It was UT's most runs scored since its 29-0 victory over Iona on February 26, 2022. Tennessee also scored a run in the first seven innings of Tuesday's matchup.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO