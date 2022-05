Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey is not a whiner. Sadly, that places him in a distinct minority among those in his profession. Here is what Brey said at the ACC spring meetings last week about the challenges of athletes monetizing their names, images, and likenesses, “[Coaches] have got to stop complaining. This is the world we’re in, and last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO