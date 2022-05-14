Downtown Curfew Instituted, Bucks Watch Party Canceled

This summer, thanks to the generosity of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Joseph R. Pabst Fund, the Lynden is offering special programming during its monthly dog days. This gift came with a prompt: How can we acknowledge the role that dogs have played in helping so many of us survive the pandemic? Between May and September, we offer opportunities to enjoy a dog-led tour; to memorialize your dog in an archival-quality tintype or a Shrinky Dink charm; to ask an artist and trainer about human/non-human relationships; to meet a conservation dog (though not on a dog day); and to share two HOME Craft Days with your dog.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO