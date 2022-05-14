Downtown Curfew Instituted, Bucks Watch Party Canceled

MILWAUKEE — After a successful reunion with members of his prehistoric family, the traveling members of T.rex’s family are set to depart Milwaukee this week. This Wednesday is the last chance for visitors to experience Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) special exhibit Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family, as it closes May 18. This highly engaging exhibition explores the latest discoveries about the tyrannosaurs’ family tree, overturning our preconceptions about these dominating dinos. While the most famous tyrannosaur is the ferocious T. rex, paleontologists now know the king of the tyrant lizards (as its name means) was one of the last in a long line of tyrannosaurs that came in all shapes, sizes, colors and textures, spanning different continents and time periods.
Comments / 0