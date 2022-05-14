ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Curfew Instituted, Bucks Watch Party Canceled

By Jeramey Jannene
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no aerial shots of fans packing the plaza outside Fiserv Forum when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon. The team canceled the watch party after 21 people were shot in three separate nearby incidents following Friday night’s home game. Mayor Cavalier...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Will Enforce Citywide Curfew For Those 16 And Under

It’s 11 p.m., do you know where your children are?. That’s a question Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman hope a lot of parents start asking themselves. Following three Friday night shootings in downtown bar districts that resulted in 21 people being shot, the city will move to enforce its longstanding youth curfew.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee On Pace For Record Homicides

The city of Milwaukee is on pace to break its homicide record again this year. The county’s medical examiner, in a tweet early Monday, said there were five homicides over the weekend, and 18 in the last half month. That includes three separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday on the heels of three shootings near the Deer District after Friday’s Milwaukee Bucks playoff game at the Fiserv Forum.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Boone & Crockett Owners Building Public Riverwalk

The City of Milwaukee’s plan to build a riverwalk along the city’s inner harbor is poised to take a major step forward this year. The owners of Boone & Crockett tavern and The Cooperage event venue, 818 S. Water St., are planning to convert their temporary setup, built atop a surface parking lot, into a permanent, public riverwalk. The project is expected to be complete in spring 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Walker’s Point Hemp Store Becoming Cafe

A hemp and CBD shop in Walker’s Point plans to take its business in a new direction. The owners of Canni Hemp Company, Colin Plant and Megan Haug, are planning to turn their retail shop into a cafe and event space. They bought the building where their store has operated at 810 S. 5th St. in January, with hopes to turn the property into a community destination. The repositioning of their retail shop into a cafe is the next step in that plan, as Plant told Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery is Back Celebrating Local Music with Extravabandza III

MILWAUKEE (May 17th) – After a two-year hiatus our employee-lead mini-music festival is back for its third installment on Wednesday, May 25. This year, the brewery is bringing seven bands to the stage at the iconic Cactus Club in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. As in past years, each band features employees of Lakefront Brewery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Boelter + Lincoln Adds Wojciehowski

MILWAUKEE (May 10, 2022) – Boelter + Lincoln Marketing Communications has hired Austin Wojciehowski as a public relations and social media assistant account executive. A Port Washington native, Wojciehowski graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He previously worked at Boelter + Lincoln as a client services and public relations intern. In his free time, Wojciehowski enjoys spending time with his family, biking, and reading.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Sugar Maple Offers a THC Cocktail Menu

While on a trip to Colorado Springs, Harrison Browning was shocked by the contrast between its liquor stores and a marijuana dispensary. He drove past about three liquor stores, each with a vacant parking lot devoid of customers. But then he noticed a line of cars, about a block long, outside a marijuana dispensary.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Violence Downtown

MILWAUKEE – In response to multiple shootings in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend that left 21 people injured, State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement:. “Another weekend, another incidence of violence that has left our city & State with a black eye. And this time, it happened while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Taco John’s, Popeyes Opening Near Airport

Two new fast-food restaurants are planned for W. Layton Ave. near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A 2,400-square-foot Taco John’s restaurant would be built at the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Layton Ave. and S. 5th St. Immediately to its east, a 2,450-square-foot Popeyes restaurant would be constructed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Beer Garden Will Return

Milwaukee’s lakefront beer garden will return for the summer on Friday, May 27. The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and Kegel’s Inn are partnering on the beer garden for the second straight year, but changing the location on the War Memorial grounds, extending the hours and expanding the offerings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Students Ask for Action on Reckless Driving

The students in Ms. Dillon‘s sixth-grade class at Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts in Milwaukee wrote letters to Mayor Cavalier Johnson with questions and ideas about how to address the city’s surge in reckless driving. On Tuesday morning, he sat down with students in the school’s library...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Employ Milwaukee Opens Office On Northwest Side

Job training organization Employ Milwaukee opened a satellite office on the city’s far Northwest Side on Tuesday. The new office, co-located within a church, will augment the organization’s headquarters at 2347 N. 27th St. near W. North Ave. “Convenient access to resources is key to success. We recognize...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

AsianRican Foods To Open on Lincoln Ave.

AsianRican Foods, an Asian-Puerto Rican fusion pop-up, is preparing to open in a permanent location at 3300 W. Lincoln Ave. AsianRican owner Julie Valcarcel recently applied for business permits with the City of Milwaukee to operate at the location in the Layton Park neighborhood on the city’s South Side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Call for artists goes out for the 2022 Bronzeville Artwalk

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, along with the Historic King Drive BID #8, are putting out a call for artists to participate in the Bronzeville Artwalk on Saturday, August 13 during the 11th Annual Bronzeville Week. The Bronzeville Artwalk will take place on August 13 as the colorful finale for Bronzeville...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lynden’s Summer 2022 Dog Days

This summer, thanks to the generosity of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Joseph R. Pabst Fund, the Lynden is offering special programming during its monthly dog days. This gift came with a prompt: How can we acknowledge the role that dogs have played in helping so many of us survive the pandemic? Between May and September, we offer opportunities to enjoy a dog-led tour; to memorialize your dog in an archival-quality tintype or a Shrinky Dink charm; to ask an artist and trainer about human/non-human relationships; to meet a conservation dog (though not on a dog day); and to share two HOME Craft Days with your dog.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

City Selling Building At 58th And Burleigh

The Department of City Development is seeking a buyer with a vision for a two-story, mid-century building in the city’s Saint Joseph neighborhood. The 8,087-square-foot building at 5725 W. Burleigh St. is being offered for $35,000 through a request for proposals (RFP). Responses are due May 31. Constructed in...
Urban Milwaukee

Bay View’s High-End Restaurant Reopens

Bellis Bistro & Spirits is open once again, and once again in Bay View, but this time with a higher-end format and new location. The restaurant left its original home at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2021 in order to move to the former Honeypie Café at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant will serve brunch and dinner, with the potential for live music and sports event viewing to become a regular occurrence. Carol Deptolla reports:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Last Chance for Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family

MILWAUKEE — After a successful reunion with members of his prehistoric family, the traveling members of T.rex’s family are set to depart Milwaukee this week. This Wednesday is the last chance for visitors to experience Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) special exhibit Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family, as it closes May 18. This highly engaging exhibition explores the latest discoveries about the tyrannosaurs’ family tree, overturning our preconceptions about these dominating dinos. While the most famous tyrannosaur is the ferocious T. rex, paleontologists now know the king of the tyrant lizards (as its name means) was one of the last in a long line of tyrannosaurs that came in all shapes, sizes, colors and textures, spanning different continents and time periods.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Why School Funding Referendums Fail

The largest monetary school referendum attempted in Wisconsin was $399 million by Milwaukee Public Schools in 1993. It failed. It took until 2020 before the district would consider another referendum. This time around, the district asked for a more realistic amount: $87 million. MPS also made sure it got as...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

