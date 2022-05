BILLINGS — Three days of racing will mark the season-opener for Yellowstone Drag Strip June 3-5. The facility, located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton, was to have its season-opening races Friday through Sunday. However, the weather forecast caused a change of plans. According to track officials, with the amount of moisture predicted this week, along with low temperatures in the 30s, it was decided to push the first weekend of racing back.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO