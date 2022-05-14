ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star linebacker has Auburn in final five schools

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn is one step closer to adding a talented defensive player to their recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Dee Crayton included the Tigers in his top five schools. Auburn will be battling Missouri, Clemson, Penn State, and UCF for the Alpharetta, Georgia product.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder made 91 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks as a junior for Denmark High School. He is one of 23 different linebackers that Auburn has extended an offer to.

He is ranked as the No. 256 overall player and No. 21 linebacker in the 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. He is the No. 25 player from Georgia.

Auburn likely needs to add multiple linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class. Of the Tigers’ nine scholarship linebackers, six are upperclassmen. Crayton would be a solid addition to a class that currently consists of four-star safety Terrance Love and four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

