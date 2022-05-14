ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting Game 7

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Raanta will start Game 7 on Saturday against visiting Boston. With Frederik Andersen (lower...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS Sports

Warriors might've caught a small break drawing Mavericks, but the threat of Luka Doncic hangs over everything

The argument that the Warriors have caught a break by drawing the Mavericks, who upset the top-seeded Suns on Sunday, in the conference finals is pretty easy to make. The Suns were the best team in the league all season. The Mavericks were merely a good team during the regular season, though they did rank among the elite, at least in profile, after the turn of the calendar, and they were not particularly good in three of the four games in Phoenix.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Should be back by Monday

The Mariners are expected to activate Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list no later than Monday, as his 20-day rehab assignment window will close Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. After two straight off days, Lewis returned to the Triple-A Tacoma lineup with a bang Tuesday, going...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bruins#Boston
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Belts fourth home run

Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Tigers. The 32-year-old had only two hits over his past eight games, but he produced his first three-hit effort of the season Tuesday. Kiermaier has a .200/.250/.378 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases through 32 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny shortstop Cole Young is a top MLB Draft prospect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania is known as a hotbed for high school football talent but not so much in baseball. That could change this summer because of a student at North Allegheny High School who could hear his name called early in the Major League Baseball draft.North Allegheny senior Cole Young has been a known commodity in the baseball world for years. As a freshman, he accepted a scholarship to play shortstop at Duke. But in the past few years, he's drawn a lot of attention from the pro ranks and will need to decide which route he takes this...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Back at Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was up to serve as a spot starter for Saturday's doubleheader, and with the Angels already having six starters ahead of him on the depth chart, he will go back to Triple-A to await another chance to help the big club. He has logged 9.2 scoreless innings with four hits, eight walks and eight strikeouts over two appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Marvin Hall: Inks deal with Jacksonville

Hall signed with the Jaguars on Monday. Hall has had multiple stints with the Lions and Falcons, including a stop with Cleveland, since going undrafted out of Washington in 2016. The 29-year-old appeared in two games with Atlanta last season, catching his only target for 10 yards.
NFL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Rehab assignment moves to Dayton

Votto (illness) will continue his rehab assignment at High-A Dayton on Tuesday. Votto began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over two games. The Triple-A club is traveling to Nashville this week, so the 38-year-old will stay closer to home to continue his rehab in Dayton. Manager David Bell is hopeful that Votto will be able to rejoin the Reds for their weekend road trip in Toronto.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy