Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sitting out Game 7

Coach K and Roy Williams are now retired. With two legends gone what does the Duke-North Carolina NCAA Basketball rivalry look like for the future?. In what was the most anticipated college basketball game of all time, North Carolina, who was an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, took down Duke in another historic chapter of the greatest rivalry in the sport. Coach K’s storied career came to an abrupt end in New Orleans and signaled a new era not just in college basketball, but in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO