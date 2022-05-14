Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sitting out Game 7

Coach K and Roy Williams are now retired. With two legends gone what does the Duke-North Carolina NCAA Basketball rivalry look like for the future?. In what was the most anticipated college basketball game of all time, North Carolina, who was an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, took down Duke in another historic chapter of the greatest rivalry in the sport. Coach K’s storied career came to an abrupt end in New Orleans and signaled a new era not just in college basketball, but in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.
For three seasons at the University of North Carolina, Vince Carter and Ademola Okulaja were teammates. The pair apparently remained close after their tenure in Chapel Hill ended. On Tuesday, Carter found out the painful news that Okulaja had passed away at the age of 46. This afternoon, Carter posted...
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The college basketball scholarship offers keep coming for Nokomis star freshman Cooper Flagg. The Class A champion announced on his Twitter on Sunday that he’s “extremely excited and happy” to receive a full athletic scholarship offer from Duke University. He thanked new head...
Raleigh, N.C. — The U.S. News & World Report has released its list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2022-2023 and the Triangle is well-represented again. The list ranks 'Raleigh and Durham' at No. 6 on the list. The report highlights the region's roots in research and technology bolstered by its hosting of world-renowned universities. The area checks other boxes for potential residents such as a blossoming job market and relative affordability compared to other metropolitan areas.
One of Chapel Hill’s oldest community members is turning 104 years old on Tuesday and the community is planning a big public celebration for him. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee family are set to hold a parade and party for Garland Foushee. The patriarch of the family has five generation of descendants, with many of his three children and five grandchildren helping organize Tuesday’s party.
Raleigh, N.C. — A person was shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Bridges at North Hills apartments at 5601 The Lakes Drive before 10:30 p.m., where witnesses said they heard several shots fired. Witnesses at the scene...
Allen Buansi won the Democratic nomination for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 56, based on unofficial primary election results. He will be the district's next representative, as no Republican candidate filed to run. In a very close race, Buansi defeated Jonah Garson for the nomination. Buansi finished with...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Publix is opening its 11th store in the Triangle. Company spokesman Jared Glover said Friday that the supermarket chain will open a 45,000-square-foot store in the eastern part of Raleigh. The store will be located at the southwest corner of Buffaloe and Forestville roads, near...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—If you take Poole Road near Knightdale, be ready for delays on your drive. Poole Road between Tilton Woods Trail and Hodge Road will be closed while crews work to replace a crossline pipe, according to a release. Poole Road closed at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is...
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after a fifth grader and his friends stumbled upon hateful graffiti at a local park. A mother and her 10-year-old told WRAL, that the child saw KKK, other racial slurs, and swastikas written on slides at Cedar Hills Rotary Park. The child said several of his friends saw the images as well – and parents called police.
The Got to Be NC Festival marks its eagerly awaited return to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh May 20 – 22 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antique tractors, a barbecue buffet fundraiser on May 21, North Carolina food products, rides, games, livestock, kids’ activities, music and entertainment will welcome guests back.
DeWitt Carolinas is preparing for the groundbreaking of an $1 billion, 40-acre development in Raleigh. The Exchange Raleigh mixed-use development will include one million sq. ft. of offices, 300 hotel rooms, more than 1,000 apartments and a four-acre park, the developers said in a May 12 announcement. They said groundbreaking...
RALEIGH — Bo Hines, a 26 year-old first-time candidate, won the Republican nomination for the redrawn 13th Congressional District. Hines defeated seven candidates with approximately 32% of the vote with all precincts reporting. Hines won 3 of the 4 counties that make up the 13th, losing only in Johnston...
The Raleigh Police Department provided WRAL News with data that shows there were 1,236 emergency calls in the month of April 2022 in the stretch New Bern Avenue from downtown Raleigh to the eastern city limit. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
Robert Richardson was found outside of North Carolina. No other specific details were given on where he was discovered. Richardson's family said Richardson was 'physically OK' and thanked the media for promoting the effort to find the 41-year-old, who went missing earlier this month after a crash. Friends and family...
