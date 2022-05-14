Austin Crute Sings Olivia Wilde's Praises, Teases John Logan's 'They/Them' and Talks 'Tankhouse'

An explosive new trailer has been released for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi flick, Spiderhead, and boy is it a doozy. Several stars take center stage in what will be a feature that delves into the acceptable lengths science and human experimentation can go to before it’s crossed the line. The film, which pulls its basis from a 2010 New Yorker short story penned by George Saunders, will center on a boundary pushing scientist named Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). Abnesti works with inmates at a high level and well hidden prison facility known as Spiderhead, where he tests out various forms of rehabilitation including drugs and mind control. While Abnesti and his research team hope to change the emotional and physical behavior of their test subjects for the better, sometimes these scientific musings completely backfire, leaving all those involved with a major cleanup on their hands.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO