Fall in Love with Stillwater, Minnesota

samantha-brown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the oldest town in Minnesota, nestled between majestic bluffs with a river running along it. Once home to 19th Century lumber barons (and until recently, Oscar-winner Jessica Lange), this historic town less than 40 minutes from downtown Minneapolis makes for a perfect long weekend. Here’s how to best enjoy your...

samantha-brown.com

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is an unexpected mecca of great Thai food, but it wasn’t always that way. The first Thai restaurants didn’t start appearing in Minnesota until the early 1980s, but now there is a wide selection of quality spots. Several Thai staples like curry and stir fry grace virtually...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Van Holmgren Wins Minnesota State Open Golf

Plymouth native Van Holmgren won the 106th annual Minnesota State Open men’s golf tournament Thursday, shooting a final-round score of 65. Holmgren, a 2017 Wayzata High School graduate, recorded eight birdies and just one bogey in his final round of the 54-hole tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
COON RAPIDS, MN
101 WIXX

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota seeing rise in abandoned pets

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing a "dramatic uptick" in abandoned pets. That's according to the Executive Director of Pet Haven, a foster-based rescue in Minneapolis. Kerry D'Amato says the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic have caused more pets to be surrendered and abandoned than she's seen in three decades.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Home on Little Cannon River for sale in Cannon Falls

This ranch style home is located on a dead end paved road and offers over 5 acres of room to play, hunt, fish and more. The property features frontage on both sides of the Little Cannon River where people can cool off in the summer or go fishing. The homeowner...
CANNON FALLS, MN
HGTV

This Backyard Was Transformed Into a Tropical Oasis

Indoor/outdoor living is second nature to Steve and Meghan Modrow, who both grew up in SoCal. Their house in Minneapolis didn’t allow for that until they bumped out the kitchen and opened up the back with sliding doors and windows. Now they can fully appreciate the backyard retreat that Steve, a landscape designer, created with tropical plants, a pond and stone and wood paths. Says Meghan, “It’s like a vacation right at home.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...

