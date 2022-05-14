'Talent and personality wins trophies'

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the Europa League final, with the winner ending a decades-long title drought in European soccer. Frankfurt’s last continental title came in 1980 in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. Rangers came up short in the 2008 UEFA Cup final and last lifted a European trophy when it won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972. Only about 10,000 tickets were allocated to fans from each club for the match in Seville, but local authorities expected up to 150,000 Scottish and German supporters to make the trip to Spain. The Europa League winner automatically qualifies for the group stage of the Champions League next season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO