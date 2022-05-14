ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Talent and personality wins trophies'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson reacts the the FA Cup final win on BBC Two: "We're here to lift trophies, we work so hard all season. To come here and get over the line means a lot to everyone. The fans deserve it, the whole club. "It's a big moment...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
Reuters

Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio last-gasp point at Juventus

TURIN, Italy, May 16 (Reuters) - A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell. Already assured of a fourth-placed...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Trophies#The Premier League
BBC

Ex-Cherries and Pompey player Sylvain Distin cycling for Ukraine

A former footballer is setting off on a cycle ride to raise money for Ukrainian aid. Sylvain Distin, who played for Bournemouth and Portsmouth, will lead a team of nine cyclists 807 miles (1,300km) from Sandbanks in Dorset to St Tropez in the south of France. They are hoping to...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wheelchair Challenge Cup: Holders Leeds Rhinos to face Catalans Dragons in final

Venue: Allam Arena, Hull Date: Saturday, 25 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport platforms. Holders Leeds Rhinos will play first-time entrants Catalans Dragons in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final on 25 June, after progressing through Saturday's qualifying event in Hull. Rhinos won all six of their round-robin...
RUGBY
BBC

Tyler Morgan: Centre joins Wales' sevens squad after Scarlets release

Five-cap Wales centre Tyler Morgan has been called up to Wales' sevens squad days after being released by Scarlets. The former Dragons player, who made just two appearances for Scarlets this season, had his career disrupted by a diagnosis of type one diabetes in 2018. He is one of 13...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Rangers, Frankfurt play for Europa League title

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the Europa League final, with the winner ending a decades-long title drought in European soccer. Frankfurt’s last continental title came in 1980 in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. Rangers came up short in the 2008 UEFA Cup final and last lifted a European trophy when it won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972. Only about 10,000 tickets were allocated to fans from each club for the match in Seville, but local authorities expected up to 150,000 Scottish and German supporters to make the trip to Spain. The Europa League winner automatically qualifies for the group stage of the Champions League next season.
ARLINGTON, TX
BBC

WTA keeps rankings points for Nottingham, Birmingham & Eastbourne

The WTA has followed the ATP's lead in deciding ranking points will be awarded for next month's UK grass-court events. But Wimbledon could still be stripped of points in response to the All England Club and the LTA's ban on Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. The...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Chiellini bids goodbye to Juve fans during draw with Lazio

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini bid goodbye to the Turin club’s fans during a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A on Monday. After 17 seasons at Juventus, Chiellini recently announced he was leaving at the end of the season — likely for MLS in the United States — and this was the Bianconeri’s final home match of the campaign.
MLS
ESPN

USMNT's Richard Ledezma scores first PSV goal, Haji Wright scores again in Turkey

American midfielder Richard Ledezma scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven, putting the visitors ahead in the second half Sunday in a season-ending 2-1 victory at Zwolle. The 21-year-old from Phoenix ran onto a long through pass after the ball took two bounces and beat goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 8 yards to break a 1-1 tie in the 73rd minute.
MLS
Daily Mail

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst challenges his players to be ready for the Scottish Cup after penalty heartbreak in Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he was devastated by the 'lottery' of a gut-wrenching defeat on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. 'Of course it's a big disappointment,' the Dutchman said. 'If you play a final in Europe and you lose it will hurt. 'When you...
LOTTERY
ESPN

Lazio rally to draw with Juventus as Chiellini, Dybala bid farewell in Turin

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League and overshadowed farewells from Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. Already assured of a fourth-placed finish this term, Juventus...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy