Get that Jedi-level mind control you’ve always wanted by using the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. Training your mental focus and meditation, it actually allows you to power, move, and control your devices—with your mind. It connects to an EEG brainwave headset that sends your information to the device, which has other gadgets plugged into it. Then, those gadgets react to your brainwaves and move in response to your intentions. You can adjust the levels to make it more difficult for the gadgets to respond, making it a true brain-training tool. Letting anyone build their own mind-controlled gadgets at home, this device also lets you convert any existing gadget in minutes. Moreover, it brings neurofeedback into the physical world so you can improve your mental fitness and concentration. Overall, this powerful and versatile brain technology makes you feel like you have superpowers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO