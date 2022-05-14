ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup final: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties - highlights

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Liverpool beat Chelsea in a thrilling penalty shootout to...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Europa League final key moments: Blood, bedlam, nerves and then sheer agony for Rangers as Eintracht Frankfurt triumph in absorbing decider... with Kevin Trapp's last-gasp save from Ryan Kent proving crucial

Rangers faltered at their final Europa League hurdle with a cruel 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. Joe Aribo had the Gers fans in raptures in the searing heat of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium when he opened the scoring in the 57th minute. However, Colombia forward Rafael...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst challenges his players to be ready for the Scottish Cup after penalty heartbreak in Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he was devastated by the 'lottery' of a gut-wrenching defeat on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. 'Of course it's a big disappointment,' the Dutchman said. 'If you play a final in Europe and you lose it will hurt. 'When you...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy