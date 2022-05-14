ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Findlay women's golf wins 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship

By Todd Kelly
 4 days ago
Findlay outlasted Limestone to win the 2022 Division II NCAA women’s golf national championship Saturday, capping an amazing run after the Oilers barely made the final stage.

In the stroke-play portion of the championship, Findlay edged Henderson State by a single shot to squeak into the final eight for match play.

As the No. 8 seed in the Div. II medal match format, Findlay upset top seed Dallas Baptist and then beat No. 5 seed Barry before facing off against No. 3 Limestone in the final at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.

In the final, the Oilers won the first two matches of the day courtesy of Jill Schmitmeyer and Kristina Kniesly. Limestone responded with wins in the third and fourth matches by Maria Morales and Stina Wikstrom, both sophomores.

The final point was earned by Erin Mulcahy, who defeated Ebba Hellman to bring the program’s first Div. II women’s golf title back to Findlay, Ohio.

The win capped a spring season in which Findlay won all eight of the tournaments it played.

In the Div. II medal match play format, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match.

The Div. II medalist honor went to the Academy of Art’s Anahi Servin. It’s the first championship, team or individual, in Academy of Art’s women’s golf program history.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

