Watch: Sebastian Munoz holes out from bunker for eagle, still atop leaderboard at AT&T Byron Nelson

Photo by Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

McKINNEY, Texas — On Thursday, golf came pretty easy for Sebastian Munoz, the University of North Texas product who fired his second 60 of the season. In the process, the Colombian native became the first player in PGA Tour history to accomplish that feat.

In posting a 69 on Friday, Munoz admitted things simply didn’t fall into place the way they did on Thursday.

“It was not perfect golf. (Thursday) was super easy, (Friday) was a little tougher,” Munoz said. “We had a lot more in between numbers, we struggled with the speed of the greens on the front. It’s tough to back a 60, but I feel like I did a good job of closing the round and going out with a 69.”

Despite a sluggish pace and scorching temperatures on Saturday, golf seemed to get easy again for Munoz, who entered the week ranked 73rd in the world, behind Joohyung Kim and Dean Burmester.

Byron Nelson: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

After sinking a nearly 40-foot putt on the second hole for birdie, Munoz then went one better on the 321-yard sixth hole. After pushing a drive into a bunker, he then holed out for eagle, regaining the solo lead mid-afternoon.

Although Jordan Spieth stayed hot in pursuit, Munoz added another birdie at No. 9 to hold the lead at 19 under when he made the turn.