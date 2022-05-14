After winning NCAA title, Methodist finishes No. 1 in the final 2022 Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll
After winning the 2022 NCAA Div. III Men’s Golf National Championship by eight strokes, Methodist is No. 1 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll for the spring season.
The Monarchs’ national title is the 13th in program history.
They were led by national individual champion Andre Chi, who became the 11th medalist produced by the Methodist program.
This top 25 is in order of finish at the Div. III championship.
Rank Team
1 Methodist
2 Hampden-Sydney
T-3 Huntingdon
T-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
5 Emory
6 Carnegie Mellon
7 Wittenberg
8 Washington & Lee
9 Sewanee: The University of the South
10 New York University
11 Piedmont
T-12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
T-12 Babson
14 Aurora
15 Kenyon
16 Oglethorpe
17 Christopher Newport
18 Franklin & Marshall
T-19 Willamette
T-19 Greensboro
21 Mary Hardin-Baylor
22 Hope
23 Webster
24 Gustavus Adolphus
25 Luther
