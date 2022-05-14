ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After winning NCAA title, Methodist finishes No. 1 in the final 2022 Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo from MUMensGolf

After winning the 2022 NCAA Div. III Men’s Golf National Championship by eight strokes, Methodist is No. 1 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll for the spring season.

The Monarchs’ national title is the 13th in program history.

They were led by national individual champion Andre Chi, who became the 11th medalist produced by the Methodist program.

This top 25 is in order of finish at the Div. III championship.

Rank Team

1 Methodist

2 Hampden-Sydney

T-3 Huntingdon

T-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

5 Emory

6 Carnegie Mellon

7 Wittenberg

8 Washington & Lee

9 Sewanee: The University of the South

10 New York University

11 Piedmont

T-12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

T-12 Babson

14 Aurora

15 Kenyon

16 Oglethorpe

17 Christopher Newport

18 Franklin & Marshall

T-19 Willamette

T-19 Greensboro

21 Mary Hardin-Baylor

22 Hope

23 Webster

24 Gustavus Adolphus

25 Luther

Laurinburg Exchange

Primary election yields a few surprises

LAURINBURG —Local political newcomer wins big in primary race. Barbara Rogers is a native of Laurinburg and wanted to make a difference in her hometown. She ran for city council at large against incumbent James Garby and won. Outside of the Board of Elections office, she said that she...
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. man ‘shaking’ after $2M scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Ricky Futrell of Richlands took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game. “I’m shaking,” said Futrell. “It’s overwhelming.” Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands. In collecting the prize, Futrell […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top Places for BBQ on the Grand Strand

One staple here in the South is barbecue that’s sauced up any way you like it and served up with all the fixins’. We’ve pulled together some of the top finger-lickin’ good barbecue joints on the beach – from Pawleys to North Myrtle – for you to get a bite and experience for yourself. Dig in!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
