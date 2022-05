Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a family of five get out safely after their side-by-side utility terrain vehicle got stuck in the snow Sunday. A woman called 911 just after 6:00 p.m. to say her husband, two children, niece and niece’s boyfriend were all stuck on 4602 Rd. near Triangle Hill west of Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. She said her family was not injured, but that it was getting dark and the weather was coming in.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO