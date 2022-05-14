Wreaths, Parades to Mark Memorial Day in Huntington

Memorial Day weekend in Huntington will be filled with commemorations and parades.

The Town of Huntington of Huntington will lead off the salutes with a laying of wreaths at Town Hall at noon. Wreaths will be placed at monuments for both world wars, the Korea War, Vietnam, and the women who served in the military.

This year’s ceremony will honor World War II “Ghost Army Soldiers” of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops., which was a specialized unit of 1,100 artists, designers and sound engineers who staged deceptions to confuse enemy soldiers.

The Northport High School Choir, directed by Dana Warren, will perform, with efreshments to follow. For additional information, contact Carol Rocco, coordinator of Veterans Affairs at [email protected] or (631) 351-3012.

Memorial Day is a holiday designated to honor those lost in war.

On Monday, parades are scheduled throughout the town. Check our calendar for more information.