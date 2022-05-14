Five student-athletes sign letters of intent at Green Tech

PITTSFIELD — Dave Coco’s passion for teaching spans nearly five decades. In the early 1970s, he was employed by the Pittsfield Public Schools as a math teacher with a side gig steering the District’s driver education program. When Proposition 2½ came along—imposing tax caps and slashing public programs across the Commonwealth—he was laid off. Coco quickly shifted gears and began focusing on his own burgeoning business. Today, he remains at the wheel of Dave’s Driving School Inc. where he is president and owner; his son and business manager, Jeff, runs day-to-day operations at the bustling Elm Street office where the challenges of the past two years have slingshotted the family business into the 21st century.
