Five student-athletes sign letters of intent at Green Tech

As we get older we have watched some of the very best win their first feature and their last, and all those wins that came in between. For those who have been lucky enough to watch Kenny Tremont Jr. through the years you have seen one of the best the Capital District has had to offer. His records stand for themselves with countless wins and championships, and he has done it with Ken Tremont Sr. right by his side.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO