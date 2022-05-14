ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Five student-athletes sign letters of intent at Green Tech

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive student-athletes made their college commitments official during a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon...

wnyt.com

Comments / 2

Related
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Sectional brackets released and players to watch

TROY, NY – Just as softball dropped yesterday, Section II officially released the 2022 sectional brackets for high school baseball Tuesday Morning. Taking the top seed in Class AA is the Suburban Council titan that is Colonie. Colonie finished 13-1 this season en route to the top seed in Section II’s biggest class.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
College Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
College Basketball
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mohonasen sprinter works hard to stay on top

When Mohonasen’s Zionna Perez-Tucker steps on the the track, she is the sprinter everyone is trying to beat. It’s a lot of pressure, but the senior embraces it. “Knowing that I’m targeted, it’s like OK, well, if I’m the target, I have to be the impossible target,” said Perez-Tucker, as she prepared for a workout.
SCHENECTADY, NY
sheltonherald.com

‘You have to get the right people’ UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma shares how he’s created successful impact

SOUTHINGTON — For the first time in three years, UConn’s Coaches Road Show is back in person. Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma — along with men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, football’s Jim Mora, baseball’s Jim Penders and softball’s Laura Valentino — mixed and mingled with fans and alumni Monday night at Kinsmen Brewing Company.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WRGB

Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany adds retired priest to list of "credibly accused"

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — After an extensive investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Sunday that it will add Father Gregory Weider, a retired priest of the Albany Diocese, to its List of Credibly Accused for "reasonable cause" related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors. Announcements will be made in the parishes where Fr. Weider served. (The List of Credibly Accused can be found at www.rcda.org/crediblyaccused.)
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Ceremony#Mansfield University#Green Tech Charter School#Newschannel
WNYT

Saratoga Springs announces arts celebration weekend

Supporters of the arts in Saratoga Springs want to welcome locals back to the art scene. They also want to attract new arts tourists as the city comes out of the pandemic. Tuesday, leaders in the arts scene were joined by local lawmakers, including State Senator Daphne Jordan (R-Halfmoon), to announce the "All Together Now" arts weekend.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Dave’s Driving School

PITTSFIELD — Dave Coco’s passion for teaching spans nearly five decades. In the early 1970s, he was employed by the Pittsfield Public Schools as a math teacher with a side gig steering the District’s driver education program. When Proposition 2½ came along—imposing tax caps and slashing public programs across the Commonwealth—he was laid off. Coco quickly shifted gears and began focusing on his own burgeoning business. Today, he remains at the wheel of Dave’s Driving School Inc. where he is president and owner; his son and business manager, Jeff, runs day-to-day operations at the bustling Elm Street office where the challenges of the past two years have slingshotted the family business into the 21st century.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theupstater.com

Chasin’ Racin’: Tremont rebounds at Albany Saratoga

As we get older we have watched some of the very best win their first feature and their last, and all those wins that came in between. For those who have been lucky enough to watch Kenny Tremont Jr. through the years you have seen one of the best the Capital District has had to offer. His records stand for themselves with countless wins and championships, and he has done it with Ken Tremont Sr. right by his side.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
schenectadymetroplex.com

City Mission ambassador program provides new opportunities

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Eddie Polanco never imagined he would have a meaningful life when he was in and out of jail and various rehabilitation programs over the course of several years. Homeless, Polanco’s life was confined to a city block, where he would spend days without speaking to anyone....
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga Dining Spot Announces New Name & Menu

One of Saratoga's most beautiful and delicious places to eat is getting a fresh, new feel. When it comes a summertime day or night out, especially for eating out, Saratoga Springs is simply a great destination. Whether it is for a day at the track, or a pre-SPAC concert warm-up, it's the perfect city to pair a meal out with whatever summer fun you are partaking in. When you head out to one of your favorite outdoor dining spots this summer, it will have a fresh new name and menu!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mayors: Redistricting would be a disaster for Capital Region

Redistricting is a huge issue for mayors in the Capital Region. Five mayors put on a united front Wednesday, saying the maps would be a disaster for our area. The mayors from Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs talked about how important it is for them to continue to work together.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

There’s No Laundry at Albany’s Newest Laundromat

Albany’s DIY music scene has been thriving in the wake of 2020’s lockdowns. Basement and house venues are popping up left and right, and bands have been eager to get back on stage and perform in front of live audiences. The Laundromat is one of the newest underground music venues in Albany and it just wrapped up a busy spring semester. The hidden basement spent the last five months promoting pop-up shows at Pauly’s Hotel, hosting their own basement shows, and contributing to Albany’s flourishing music and arts community.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy