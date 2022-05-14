ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sooners make Top 10 for 2023 four-star running back Dylan Edwards

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNHmJ_0feLv6sN00

Official visit season is underway for the 2023 class in the world of college football recruiting. With that we’ll begin to see recruits narrow their focus a bit to fit their official visit list. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards joined in on the fun and dropped his list of the top 10 schools he’ll be focused on going forward.

Oklahoma makes the cut along with Jackson State, led by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Kansas State, Washington, Wisconsin, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, and Kansas. The Kansas provide proximity to his hometown of Derby, while Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin represent the biggest brands on the list. Jackson State made the cut and reportedly has a great relationship with Edwards and his family as well. Deion Sanders has made a big impact on the recruiting scene since becoming the head coach of the HBCU school.

Edwards took the time to break down his reasoning for every school in an interview with 247Sports. He said this about the Sooners:

“Boomer Sooner. That was my dream school since I was little. I loved the spring game and every time I was there. I can’t wait to be back on my OV. I just talked to Coach [DeMarco] Murray, and we’re going to set it up.” via Parker Thune, OUInsider at 247Sports.

That’s a pretty solid endorsement that the Sooners are very much in the thick of this race. The Sooners look poised for an official visit and would breathe a little easier if they could land the shifty and explosive running back from out of Kansas. The Sooners currently have no running backs committed for 2023, and after missing out on Tre Wisner to their Red River rivals, they need this commitment to land in their favor.

The Sooners seemingly will not have to wait long either for Edwards’ decision ultimately, as he plans to spend the entire month of June on his officials before deciding shortly after.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
KRMG

Sooners football picks up transfer student named General Booty

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have added a new name to its football roster. General Booty. Yes, that is his name. Booty shared a video on his Twitter account, showing him in uniform walking around Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Booty is a transfer...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#College Football#American Football#Jackson State#Hbcu
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech. After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter. If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger's 3-Word Message

Tiger Woods is ready to go. The 15-time major champion has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters last month, continues to get stronger as he makes his way back from his devastating 2021 car accident. Sunday, Woods was asked if he's...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Fans Upset With Likely Alabama vs. Texas Kickoff Time

FOX will officially televise this season's rare matchup between Alabama and Texas. While the network has yet to confirm the start time for the September 10 showdown, fans are already fearing an early kickoff. It's highly likely FOX will make this game the Big Noon Kickoff game for Week 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy