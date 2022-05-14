ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Women's Tennis Falls to Tufts in NCAA Second Round

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. – The TCNJ women's tennis team gave powerhouse Tufts a battle before ultimately succumbing to a 5-1 decision in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday morning at Amherst. The No. 38 Lions saw another terrific season come to an end with a record...

CBS Boston

Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does better than all but a handful of cities in a new ranking of America’s “Best Places To Live.” U.S. News & World Report came up with its list by looking at the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston finished 18th. “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote. Boston performed the best in the areas of desirability, job market and quality of life, while getting a middling grade for value, given the sky-high price of real estate in the area. Huntsville, Alabama was first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked 60th and Worcester was 69th. Click here to see the full ranking. Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Remembering a Worcester music 'superfan'

Many knew him, but few remember how they met him. That was Jason Macierowski, a fixture of the Worcester music scene. “Everyone’s biggest cheerleader,” as Katie Tucker, a friend and former bandmate, said, who never seemed to see a band he didn’t like. Macierowski died in a household accident in early January, and it is a loss that has reverberated throughout the city’s music community.
WORCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Boston has once again been named one of the best places to live in the United States. U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 report ranks 150 of the most populous areas in the country based on quality of life, job market, value of living there and people’s desire to live there.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Here’s the 2022 Boston food truck schedule

Plus, we want to know your favorite food truck in Boston. As the weather gets warmer, you may wish to dine outdoors, and Boston’s lively food truck scene is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. This season’s food truck season has already begun, and it...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Grief counselors available to Abington High School community after senior’s sudden death

ABINGTON, Mass. — An Abington High School senior was killed just weeks before her graduation. Police say the teen was struck by a commuter rail train Friday night. Flowers have been placed along the side of Birch Street, right next to the MBTA train tracks. Her family tells us that 18-year-old Katelyn McCarthy lived in the area and was walking home, listening to music with her earbuds in.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BJ’s Restaurant Opens on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. opened its second restaurant in Massachusetts yesterday, May 16 in Framingham. The Route 9 East restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie® dessert. Current hours of operation...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
BOSTON, MA

