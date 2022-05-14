ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jags LB Chad Muma discusses taking field with Devin Lloyd, former Wyoming teammate Trey Smith

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWM9H_0feLsFui00

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft hit the field for the first time at rookie minicamp, which kicked off on Friday. Their top selections like No. 1 selection Travon Walker and third-round pick Chad Muma all had the chance to speak with the media afterward.

Muma talked about what it was like to take the field with the Jags’ other Round 1 pick, Devin Lloyd, and reunite with his Wyoming teammate and running back Trey Smith III, the son of former Jags receiver Jimmy Smith.

Jacksonville signed Smith as an undrafted free agent on Thursday.

“Having Devin [Lloyd] and I out there and be able to really communicate and really communicate with each other and really push each other, that’s kind of something that we talked about going into today,” Muma said. “From here on out it’s just to push each other every single day to really get ourselves better and always [have] that communication aspect where we’re making both the calls and we’re having that leadership on both sides of the defense.”

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson made the interesting move to double-up on interior linebackers in the draft. They traded back into Round 1 to take Lloyd and selected Muma two rounds later despite that. They also signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun in free agency.

Because of all these additions at linebacker, the competition for playing time and the starting spot next to Oluokun should be fierce. It appears Muma and Lloyd understand that as well. Muma said after he was drafted that he eventually wants to be the captain of the defense and carry that green dot helmet.

When speaking about his former college teammate in Smith, Muma said he was an energizer bunny for the Cowboys and always motivated the team. He believes that he’ll bring that to Jacksonville, too.

“I think Trey Smith [III] is a great player,” he said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a great leader also on our Wyoming team back in the past.”

It will be interesting to see if Smith somehow finds a way to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He will have a lot of competition to work through as the Jags have several players fighting for position under Travis Etienne and James Robinson, including fifth-round pick Snoop Conner.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trey Smith
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Today

It's good to be Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos star quarterback is celebrating his star wife, Ciara, for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on Monday morning. Ciara is one of four models that earned a cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Lloyd And
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech. After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter. If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Drew Brees remains under contract with Saints

If Drew Brees is truly thinking about coming back — and it’s impossible to tell from his Sunday tweet whether he is — the Saints have dibs on him, if they want him. According to the Saints, Brees remains on the team’s reserve/retired list. It happened after he reduced his base salary from $25 million to the minimum of $1.075 million in 2021, and then retired after June 1, splitting the cap charge associated with his departure over two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Plans Special Browns Trip: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson is reportedly planning a special trip for his Browns teammates. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the superstar quarterback is treating his Browns teammates to a Bahamas trip. "Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy