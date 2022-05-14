JSU softball's Fortner throws a pretty mean javelin at ASUN track and field meet

Megan Fortner finished third in the javelin at the ASUN track and field meet. JSU Photo

Jacksonville State softball star Megan Fortner went from swinging a bat in the ASUN tournament this week to throwing a javelin at the conference track and field meet.

Turns out, she's pretty good at it.

Fortner, a high school track and field star back home in St. Louis, threw 44.01 feet, which put her in third place in the ASUN.

Fortner, a junior, has played strictly softball for JSU, where she's started for three years at first base.

This week, JSU lost Friday in the ASUN softball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. The track and field meet is in Jacksonville, too, so while her softball teammates headed home, Fortner stuck around to prove she can be a two-sport star in college. She hasn't participated in track and field since high school.