ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU softball's Fortner throws a pretty mean javelin at ASUN track and field meet

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh9ii_0feLs1dn00
Megan Fortner finished third in the javelin at the ASUN track and field meet. JSU Photo

Jacksonville State softball star Megan Fortner went from swinging a bat in the ASUN tournament this week to throwing a javelin at the conference track and field meet.

Turns out, she's pretty good at it.

Fortner, a high school track and field star back home in St. Louis, threw 44.01 feet, which put her in third place in the ASUN.

Fortner, a junior, has played strictly softball for JSU, where she's started for three years at first base.

This week, JSU lost Friday in the ASUN softball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. The track and field meet is in Jacksonville, too, so while her softball teammates headed home, Fortner stuck around to prove she can be a two-sport star in college. She hasn't participated in track and field since high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhvsM_0feLs1dn00
Jacksonville State's Megan Fortner during softball game this spring. Katie Alexander/JSU Photo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Javelin#Jacksonville State Xc Tf#Asun Gold Bronze
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
118
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy