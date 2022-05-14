ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7

By Leah Doherty
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have canceled the Deer District watch party for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The watch party was previously supposed to be held on Sunday afternoon on the south...

www.weau.com

Comments / 2

