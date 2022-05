Of course Kurt Busch was going to win with 23XI Racing, it was simply a matter of when. Busch was hired – a logical choice for Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan and Toyota – for what he did Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The No.45 was fast and dominant as Busch led 116 laps and then dug deep in the final 33-lap stint going from third to the win. Busch ran reigning series champion – and the guy who has been one of the best on the mile-and-a-half tracks since last year – hard, and beat him.

