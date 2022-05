My grandfather was a baker. He started working as a delivery boy for Benson’s Bakery in Athens, Ga., when he was just 10 years old. By 1938, he was the Vice President and Bread Foreman. When the U.S. entered WWII, the owner of a local bakery, the A&A, enlisted and wanted to sell the bakery. Papa was the only person he trusted. “I don’t have money to buy the bakery!” And the owner said he’d sell it for $5. Sold! He would run that bakery for the next 40 years.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO