Suspect arrested after mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, police say

By Allison Elyse Gualtieri
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Multiple people were shot and a man is in custody after a shooting at a supermarket Saturday in Buffalo, New York, police said. The shooting at the Tops Friendly Market was confirmed shortly...

CBS News

Buffalo shooting suspect's social media investigated by New York attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office will be launching an investigation into the social media channels used by the Buffalo shooting suspect to "plan, promote, and stream" his attack. Payton Gendron, 18, allegedly detailed his shooting plan and racist ideals on several social media platforms, including Discord, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
CBS New York

New York red flag law under fire following Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- One of the many unanswered questions about the Buffalo mass shooting is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to purchase his assault-type weapon despite New York's supposedly tough red flag law that should have alerted gun dealers to the man's erratic behavior.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, about a year before Saturday's tragedy state police ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.READ MORE: Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police sayIt was less than a year ago at Susquehanna Valley High School when the graduating senior, now known as incarcerated individual 157103, made statements that should...
NBC News

A community leader and a retired Buffalo officer are among victims killed in racist shooting at supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katherine Massey, a Buffalo native, spent her life fighting for her community and rebuilding the area surrounding Cherry Street, where she and members of her family lived. A mural was added to the neighborhood, and front yards are now decorated with giant trees because of her. In her spare time, she would go around and pick up trash and donate supplies to the local schools.
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
Variety

Gunman Kills 10 People in Buffalo, N.Y. Shooting While Livestreaming on Twitch

Click here to read the full article. At least 10 people have been killed and three have been injured in Buffalo, N.Y. after an 18-year-old white man entered a supermarket and opened fire while livestreaming on Twitch Saturday afternoon. Officials believe that the gunman streamed his actions through a camera attached to a tactical helmet. Reports indicate that the video depicts the shooter pulling up to the grocery store and pointing his assault rifle at people in the parking lot and opening fire. The gunman then walked into the store to shoot others. Twitch, the massively popular live-streaming website owned by Amazon,...
CBS News

What's driving young white men toward radicalization and white supremacist content?

Alleged social media posts by the accused Buffalo grocery store shooter talk about the unfounded "Replacement" theory, and appear to show him wearing body armor. Cynthia Miller-Idriss spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about why young people can be so susceptible to violent, hateful rhetoric online, and what parents need to watch out for. Miller-Idriss also wrote the book "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right."
