Suspect arrested after mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, police say

Click here to read the full article. At least 10 people have been killed and three have been injured in Buffalo, N.Y. after an 18-year-old white man entered a supermarket and opened fire while livestreaming on Twitch Saturday afternoon. Officials believe that the gunman streamed his actions through a camera attached to a tactical helmet. Reports indicate that the video depicts the shooter pulling up to the grocery store and pointing his assault rifle at people in the parking lot and opening fire. The gunman then walked into the store to shoot others. Twitch, the massively popular live-streaming website owned by Amazon,...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO