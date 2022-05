NIKE, Inc.’s pursuit of a sustainable future isn’t limited to its footwear and apparel product, but its effort in those realms is arguably most noted by the public. Recently, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a partly-up-cycled update to the 1990 running sneaker, appeared in a summer-ready white and tan makeover. Mesh base layers are accompanied by a series of suede, leather, TPU and other materials across the reworked upper. Pull tabs at the tongue and spine, as well as profile swooshes and waffle-patterned tread, deviate from much of their surroundings in pitch-black, though the contrast doesn’t distract too much from the rest of the Air Max design.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO