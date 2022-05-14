ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Frederick M. Pfeiffer

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Martin Pfeiffer, 85, of Red Wing, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Fred and Rieta (Bachmann) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1955, then attended Mankato State...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mary Trapanese

Mary Ellen Trapanese, 74, of Red Wing, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Morris, IL, to Elvin and Thelma (Flesner) Behrens. She graduated from Morris High School in 1966, attended Waldorf College and graduated in 1970 from Luther College in Decorah, IA. She came to Red Wing following graduation to teach. Shortly after moving to Red Wing she met Frank Trapanese. They were married on January 2nd, 1973 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. She taught 4th grade at Jefferson Elementary and Burnside Elementary, retiring after 38 years. In retirement Mary volunteered many hours at the CARE Clinic and the Red Wing Area Food Shelf where she served on the Board of Directors. She was voracious reader and lifelong learner. Mary’s passion for teaching carried through after her retirement not only with her grandchildren, but with neighborhood kids whom she tutored in reading and math. From early in her life faith, family and friends were of greatest importance to Mary which she displayed through her relentlessly optimism, courage, warmth and openness to others. She would not hesitate to share an authentic “I love you” with a good friend. Mary enjoyed nature. She loved flowers, plants and planting, watching animals and birds, and being outdoors, often with a good book. Her favorite place was her sister’s cabin on Big Sugarbush Lake where she made her best memories of time spent with her family, reading, talking to her sister and being in nature. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church. She looked forward to spending March of each year with Frank in Palm Desert, CA where her sister and family also wintered.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers win meet at Winona

The Red Wing girls golf team won a four-team meet on Monday at The Bridges Golf Course. The Wingers ended with a team score of 368. Four of the top-5 individual scores were from the Wingers. "We were here last year for sections and scores were much higher for most...
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Four sets of twins to graduate from Goodhue High School

In fifth grade, twins Lucas and Ryan Bortz switched classes for an entire day without anyone noticing. “It was for April Fools, and we thought it was really funny,” Ryan said. Although they are much older now and set to graduate from Goodhue High School in June, they still...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Michelle Larson awarded MSC Southeast Outstanding Alumni Award

Minnesota State College Southeast named Michelle Larson, Class of 2014, the Red Wing Outstanding Alumni Award winner for 2022. Today, Larson is the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. Larson was nominated for the award by MSC Southeast Director of Communications Katryn Conlin. Conlin stated, “Starting with...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
Lake Crystal, MN
Red Wing, MN
Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Redwood Falls, MN
Obituaries
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Creative workshops highlighted this week

In this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating one larger or multiple smaller hand built vases or planters. Instructor Katie Teesdale will guide you through creating organic and textured vase shapes using a combination of pinch, coil and slab techniques. Participants will have the chance to decorate their pieces using colored underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

HVL conference championship track results

Results from the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championships on Saturday at Cannon Falls. Boys 100: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 10.87; 18, William Higley, Z-M, 12.29; 21, Brandon Heim, Lake City, 13.11; 22, Junior Lopez Gonzalez, Lake City, 15.06; 23, Austin Barnes, Z-M, 15.11.. 200: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 22.33; 19,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area baseball: May 16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost its lead in the fifth inning and lost the game 5-2 to Cannon Falls. The Cougars scored twice in the top of the fourth on two singles and two batters getting hit by a pitch. Sam Knowlton and Hunter Streit each came around to score. Blake Lochner singled in Knowlton and Streit scored on a fielders choice hit to short by Conner Preston.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers no-hit by Northfield

The Red Wing softball team was shut out by Northfield 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday. Raider pitcher Rylee Blandin pitched all five innings, striking out 11 while allowing no hits and one walk. The Raiders went ahead with a seven-run second inning, then scored three in the third and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redwood Falls High School#Mankato State University#First Presbyterian Church#Red Wing Lions Club#Masons
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Flex work may start in Red Wing School District

Some Red Wing Public Schools staff may qualify for a new flexible work arrangement once it's approved, changing how they perform tasks next fall. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put remote work, telework, hybrid and flex work front and center,” Amy French, human resources manager, said at the school board workshop May 16. “The concept of flex work may be new to Red Wing, but it's definitely not new [overall]. . . Our staff have been flex working for the last two-plus years . . . and doing it successfully . . . It’s time for this change.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Arts announces 2022 Concerts in the Park

Live music returns to Red Wing this summer. The free events will be Wednesday evenings at the Central Park Bandshell. Bring chairs and a cooler to enjoy the music. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and food trucks parked near the bandshell will open at 6 p.m.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Panthers take second at MBC championship

The Ellsworth boys golf team earned second place in the Middle Border Conference Championship at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond on Tuesday. The Panthers (316) finished 2 strokes ahead of third-place Amery. St. Croix Central won the meet with a 298. Panther Trey Wittenberg ended his 18-hole round with...
HAMMOND, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Ignite receives $150,000 to support rural entrepreneurs

The Goodhue County Board approved a contribution of $150,000 to Red Wing Ignite’s Build to Scale proposal, expanding on its efforts to support rural entrepreneurs. “These dollars [will help us continue to provide] a range of services, from accounting to prototyping, marketing to legal services, to a wide array of businesses in Goodhue County,” Ignite Executive Director Stacy Nimmo said.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area softball: May 17

Randolph got an early lead and never surrendered it in a 10-3 over Goodhue as the Wildcats celebrated its seniors. The Rockets scored three runs in the first inning, then a run in the third. The Wildcats nearly tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. Alandra Hinsch led off the inning with a walk, then Emily Doerhofer and Karli Zetah each singled. Alivia Holst drove in a run on ground out to the pitcher. The second run scored on an error, then two batters later Darby Miller drove in a run on sacrifice fly to center field.
RANDOLPH, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers drop two games in New Ulm

The Red Wing baseball team played a split doubleheader on Saturday, facing Rocori and New Ulm. The Wingers lost to Rocori 5-3 and lost to New Ulm 6-5. In the first game of the day against the Spartans, the Wingers led 2-1 after quickly responding to a first-inning Spartan run. The Wingers fell behind 5-2 after a four-run top of the third and didn't score after a run in the bottom half.
NEW ULM, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity buys $25,000 school district land

Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity has purchased a plot of land located at 316 Goodhue St. from Red Wing Public Schools for $25,000. The lot is roughly 8,900 square feet and has sat empty since the district purchased it in 2013 for an investment. “It’s part of the Bierman/Highlands property...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Local library events May 16-22

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. May 17. Lego in...
RED WING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy