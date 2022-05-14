ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool Defeats Chelsea on Penalties in FA Cup Final After Mo Salah's Injury

By Paul Kasabian
Liverpool has won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in penalties on Saturday from London's Wembley Stadium. WE ARE THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmiratesFACup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmiratesFACup</a> WINNERS!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/eZMe5IRbB2">pic.twitter.com/eZMe5IRbB2</a>. Liverpool and Chelsea were scoreless after 120 minutes before the Reds won 6-5 in a shootout. Konstantinos Tsimikas converted Liverpool's final penalty. Liverpool now...

