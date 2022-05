BEATRICE - The Beatrice Orangemen will be represented by one golfer at this year's state tournament in western Nebraska, but fell a shot short as a group. Trey Baehr won a playoff at the Beatrice Country Club, defeating Brock Rowley of Norris for the individual title on Tuesday--both shot 75. Beatrice, as a team, missed qualifying for the state tournament which will be in Scottsbluff. Beatrice was one shot away, finishing fourth in the event, with a team total of 350.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO